Vertical Research Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.