Barclays Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $10.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.15.

LDI opened at $6.49 on Monday. loanDepot has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

