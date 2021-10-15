ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

ONON stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. ON has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

