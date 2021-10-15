Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.00 and last traded at C$91.36, with a volume of 209745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.34. The company has a market cap of C$30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

