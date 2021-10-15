Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.09. 2,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.