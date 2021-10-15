Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 3.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 120,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,331,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 251.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 226.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.