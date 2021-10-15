Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Down 6%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $589.00 and last traded at $590.00. Approximately 5,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 576,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $627.43.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $690.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

