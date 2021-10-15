Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AIPUY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
