Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.