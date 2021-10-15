AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($137.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,837 ($115.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,547.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,195.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

