American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Up 387.7% in September

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ABMC stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -2.06. American Bio Medica has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

