Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) vs. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 26.81% 9.37% 1.24% FB Financial 20.50% 15.97% 1.82%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Republic Bancorp and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 FB Financial 1 0 5 0 2.67

Republic Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.47%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.44%. Given Republic Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FB Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and FB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 3.12 $83.25 million N/A N/A FB Financial $616.50 million 3.46 $63.62 million $3.73 12.06

Republic Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats Republic Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

