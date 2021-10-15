Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,502 ($19.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,582.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.79. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

