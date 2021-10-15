Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.
WRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
NYSE:WRK opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
