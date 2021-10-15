Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

