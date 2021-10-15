Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

