NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

