Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on the stock.

Vitesco Technologies Group stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

