Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

NYSE HSY opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hershey by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 36,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

