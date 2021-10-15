Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

NYSE:IR opened at $52.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.