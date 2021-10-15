Credit Suisse Group Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$38.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EDVMF stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

