Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNOPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dino Polska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Dino Polska has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

