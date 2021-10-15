CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get CGG alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.04. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 38.78%.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.