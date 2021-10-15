CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.04. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
CGG Company Profile
CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.
