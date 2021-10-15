Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CSIOY opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

