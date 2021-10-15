Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.