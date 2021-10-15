Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $8.51 on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

