DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

