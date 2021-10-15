DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
