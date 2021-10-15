uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. Equities analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.