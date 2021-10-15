Comparing Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edgewise Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Assembly Biosciences 0 4 3 0 2.43

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.12%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 163.00%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences -78.57% -37.80% -33.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences $79.11 million 1.86 -$62.15 million ($1.75) -1.87

Edgewise Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences.

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats Assembly Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin and Derek A. Small on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

