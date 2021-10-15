Head-To-Head Contrast: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) versus SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SiTime and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -0.14% -0.11% -0.09% Himax Technologies 18.34% 41.80% 22.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiTime and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Himax Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $218.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than SiTime.

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 36.43 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -382.79 Himax Technologies $887.28 million 1.98 $47.13 million $0.27 37.33

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

