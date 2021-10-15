FY2022 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

NYSE ACI opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

