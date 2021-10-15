Cowen Begins Coverage on ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of FORG opened at $33.83 on Monday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.