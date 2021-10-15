Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Up 104.3% in September

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIRX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $3.24 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

