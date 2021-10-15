Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $14.11. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $570.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

