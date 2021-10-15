OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $19.82

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $19.38. OneSpan shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1,410 shares traded.

OSPN has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The firm has a market cap of $816.69 million, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38,323 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in OneSpan by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in OneSpan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

