NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,925 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

