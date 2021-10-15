Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 179,739 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $54.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,144. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.