Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.95 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.07%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.