Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 869.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

