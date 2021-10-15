Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Entra ASA stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 73 properties with a total area of approximately 1.05 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

