Ipsen’s (IPSEY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ipsen stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

