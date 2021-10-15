JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLNCY opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.