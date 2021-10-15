Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

