Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.21.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

