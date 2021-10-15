Zacks Investment Research Lowers AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.55. AAON has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

