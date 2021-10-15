Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 3,185 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,185 ($41.61) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,865 ($37.43).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,550.48 ($33.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,545.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,560.93. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The stock has a market cap of £9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10). Insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $64,169,857 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

