Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Head to Head Contrast

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.29 billion 4.02 $220.62 million $2.78 20.57 Professional $73.40 million 3.43 $8.31 million $0.62 30.26

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Webster Financial and Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $57.64, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Professional has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 26.65% 12.41% 1.17% Professional 20.91% 11.37% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Professional on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

