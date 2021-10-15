Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Salzgitter AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SZGPY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

