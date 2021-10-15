Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
