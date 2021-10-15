Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

