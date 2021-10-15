Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €86.36 ($101.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.