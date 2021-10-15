Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MONDY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. Mondi has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.