Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNMF. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

